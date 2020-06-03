Fans have been speculating that TikTok stars Sommer Ray and Tayler Holder were dating for weeks now, and Bryce Hall may have finally given us the confirmation that we’ve been waiting for!

While chatting with fans during a TikTok live, Bryce read a fan question that said, “Are Tayler and Sommer Ray dating?”

“I wish I could tell you the answer,” he replied. “It looks like they are. They’re definitely feeling all up on each other’s faces and stuff.”

His answer was quickly recorded by fans and reposted to the Instagram account TikTokRoom.

“I assume that they are definitely, maybe — don’t take my word on this — kissing,” he continued. “I will say that they have probably kissed.”

For those who missed it, rumors started swirling that the two stars had entered into a relationship after they posted some flirty videos and pics together on social media.

Previously, Sommer was linked to Machine Gun Kelly. After pictures of them kissing surfaced online in March 2020, the rapper seemingly confirmed their relationship via Twitter. He retweeted a fan who posted a throwback pic of him and Sommer when they first met in 2017, alongside one of the pics of them locking lips, which they captioned, “Started from this to this.”

As for Tayler, he dated Instagram star Kaylyn Slevin back in 2019. They were pretty much couple goals — constantly sharing adorable, PDA-filled pics and making videos together — until August 2019 when they announced they had split.

“Kaylyn broke up with me about a week ago because she’s very busy right now in life. She wants to be able to give me 100 percent of what I deserve and I completely understand that. Of course it hurts,” he said in a video at the time. “She’s very busy, she works really hard. A relationship, it’s not that it’s a problem or that it gets in her way, but with everything going on in her life she’s not ready for a relationship.”

