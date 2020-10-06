TikTok’s Sway House members Bryce Hall and Nick Bean spoke out on Monday, October 5, after a video of them getting into a fight went viral.

The influencers were filmed getting into a physical altercation on September 23 outside Mel’s Diner in Los Angeles after Nick, 25, allegedly put a traffic cone under an unknown man’s car, according to TMZ on Monday, October 5. When Nick was confronted about the cone, a fight appeared to break out, the publication reported.

After the video went viral, Bryce, 21, uploaded it to his Twitter account alongside the caption, “We don’t condone violence, but if you punch someone in front of us, we’ll have no choice but to defend ourselves.”

Nick also hosted an Instagram Live and explained the entire situation to followers, claiming that he was “belligerently drunk,” when the altercation went down.

“I was throwing cones into the middle of the street. I didn’t realize this, but there was somebody in one of the cars,” he said, according to clips of his livestream posted online. The TikTok star went on to explain after he was confronted by the woman who claimed he hit her car with the traffic cone, she got her boyfriend, who allegedly hit him “three times.”

“I’m pretty sure he knocked me out, to be honest,” Nick added. “I don’t really remember much. I was definitely drunk, but then it just got really weird.”

TMZ also reported that after the altercation, the police showed up to the scene, but neither the Sway House boys nor the man wanted to press charges. At the end of the now-viral video, viewers can see Bryce confronting the man and shaking his hand.

This incident came almost one month after Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer charged Bryce and fellow Sway House member Blake Gray for violating the Safer L.A. Health Order and the City’s Party House Ordinance twice following “a couple” house parties held in their home in the Hollywood Hills amid the coronavirus pandemic. The influencers can face up to one year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines.

After one of the parties, Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, announced via Twitter on August 19 that he had authorized the city to “disconnect utility service” at their Hollywood Hills home. Bryce has since talked with paparazzi and admitted that he “regretted” throwing the party.

“Was not expecting that many people to come, it happened, our power got shut off,” he said at the time. “I deserved it, and now I’m just facing the consequences.”

