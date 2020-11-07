Everyone loves Anthony Reeves! Since his claim to TikTok fame, the internet star — known by his handle @luvanthony — has racked up over 4.9 million Instagram followers and over 10 million TikTok followers.

Aside from posting lip-syncing and dance videos to the app, the influencer has also become a part of the Sway House squad and besties with Blake Gray, Noah Beck, Bryce Hall, Kio Cyr, Quinton Griggs, Griffin Johnson, Jaden Hossler and Josh Richards.

Like his fellow TikTok stars, Anthony has also seen some backlash from fans. In July 2020, he threw some major shade at One Direction and their fandom by complaining that his Twitter timeline was filled with posts about their 10-year anniversary. After a discussion with some 1D fans, he apologized and has steered clear of scandals since then.

As it turns out, there are a lot of fans who don’t know about Anthony. So, J-14 decided to breakdown every little detail about the TikTok star’s life. Scroll through our gallery to meet Anthony!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.