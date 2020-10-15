Does Griffin Johnson have a new lady in his life? The TikTok star was spotted out to dinner with Kelly Osbourne at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Wednesday, October 14.

The influencer, 21, and fashion designer, 35, both donned face masks before entering the restaurant. Griffin wore ripped jeans and a black tee during their outing while Kelly opted for a black jacket and pink Converse sneakers. The pair could be seen laughing after getting into a car, which Griffin was driving.

It’s unclear if these two are friends or something more, but the dinner comes months after Griffin split from ex-girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio in August after cheating rumors hit the web in July, which they both previously denied. Kelly, for her part, revealed that she is “dating someone” on the “Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn” podcast in August. At the time she revealed that “it’s someone who has been in my life for like 20 years.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all the photos of Kelly and Griffin’s recent outing.

