TikTok star Bryce Hall is not holding back! The 20-year-old took to Twitter on Thursday, July 30, and in a series of since-deleted tweets he not only slammed the Hype House, but responded to Griffin Johnson cheating allegations too.

“F**k the Hype House… Full of lies and s**t a** content, literally the epitome of scum… Don’t worry though, they’ll hit me up in a few days and ask me to film,” the Sway House cofounder wrote, according to screenshots reposted to the TikTok Room Instagram account.

As fans know, his social media post came hours after fans started to speculate that Griffin and Dixie D’Amelio had broken up after rumors that he cheated hit the web. After a TikTok video (that has since gone viral) alleged that Griffin messaged another girl and explicitly told her he was “single,” some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the couple unfollowed each other on various social media platforms. For those who missed it, fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson previously accused Griffin of cheating in a since-deleted photo (that was quickly screenshotted and reposted by fans) from his notes app during a major feud that shook the app’s entire community. At the time, Dixie denied the cheating rumors.

“Keep watching if you want to see me expose Griffin Johnson,” the TikTok user captioned her video.

Despite fans thinking Bryce’s initial tweet was in reference to the cheating scandal, he set the record straight in another since-deleted Twitter post.

“And to everyone saying this is about the Dixie and Griff situation… I’m not involved and neither are any of you guys … Do ANY of you know the story of what happened… Stop picking sides before you hear both sides of a story… Go sniff some dirty socks and STFU,” he wrote, according to screenshots.

Although Dixie and Griffin haven’t publicly addressed the situation, they have posted some pretty cryptic tweets. Dixie wrote, “Bruh what” after Griffin announced that he was “taking a break” from social media.

