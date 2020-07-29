Get ready to join a brand new social media app, you guys, because the Sway House boys are making some major moves! Yep, Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson and Noah Beck have not only joined TikTok’s rival app, Triller, but they also have plans to work alongside the app on their executive team.

Josh has been hired by Triller to be the Chief Strategy Officer where Griffin and Noah will sign on as advisors and equity shareholders, joining the ranks of other celebrities — like Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne — who have invested in the app.

“After seeing the U.S. and other countries’ governments’ concerns over TikTok — and given my responsibility to protect and lead my followers and other influencers – I followed my instincts as an entrepreneur and made it my mission to find a solution. I am proud to announce that I am formally an investor in Triller and will serve as their Chief Strategy Officer,” Josh announced in a statement released on Tuesday, July 28. “Throughout my career as an influencer and entrepreneur, my goal has always been to protect my peers from the dangers of the industry and to be a mentor and friend.”

He added, “As part of my role with Triller, I will help guide the user experience and talent tools and technology to be the absolute best in the industry, focusing on what is needed for creators to succeed on both the content and monetization front.”

For those who don’t know, Triller, similarly to TikTok, is a video sharing app that allows users to create music videos. Essentially, music fans can pick a song, record some video clips and create an entire “celebrity-quality” music video.

“The opportunity to work with the amazing people at Triller is something I am deeply committed to,” Josh told People after the major announcement went live. “We are going to take the world by storm! Get ready, everyone.”

Griffin added, “I can’t wait to be a part of something bigger than myself.”

Finally, Noah told the publication, “I am here to make the creator community a more cohesive environment. With the initiatives we are building at Triller, we will most certainly achieve our goal.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.