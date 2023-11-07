The A-Listers showed *out* to this year’s CFDA Awards, or the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards! The show, which has been coined the “Oscars of American fashion,” took place in New York on Monday, November 6 — and the stars did not disappoint.

Some of the famous celebrities that attended the 2023 show included Kim Kardashian, Anne Hathaway, Camila Mendes, Emma Chamberlain, Dove Cameron and so. much. more.

Every year, multiple celebrities are honored for their impact on American fashion at the CFDA Awards, with this year’s ceremony honoring stars like Serena Williams and Kim K.

Back in 2021, Zendaya was honored at the award show, winning the Fashion Icon Award — the most prestigious award of the night.

“Fashion has always truly lived in my heart ever since I was very, very young,” Zendaya gushed while accepting the award. “I love clothes and I think it’s so much more than just clothes. I think it’s an art, it’s emotion, it’s feeling — and to me, through clothes, I’ve been able to find myself and be more confident in myself as a young woman growing into my womanhood.”

She continued, “And I hope to continue to able to do that until this industry really does reflect the beauty that I get to see every day. So thank you so much,” she added. “I’m so excited for the future of this industry and all the beautiful things that we have yet still to accomplish.”

Starting off her career as a young teen, Zendaya’s style has always reflected her age from child star to mature actress. As her fame has progressed, her looks have gotten more glamorous. In fact, she’s been praised numerous times as a best dressed celebrity. In 2015, while chatting with StyleCaster, the star referred to her personal style as “fearless.”

“Style-wise, I look up to people who like to do their own thing, people who march to the beat of their own drum, who dress for themselves and just don’t care,” Zendaya also told the magazine. “I am inspired by those kind of people.”

