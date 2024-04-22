Is Emma Chamberlain seeing “somebody new”? According to her ex-boyfriend, Role Model (real name Tucker Pillsbury), the YouTube star may be off the market following their October 2023 split.

In a clip posted to his TikTok account on April 21, Role Model teased a song that insinuated Emma may be moving on in April 2024.

“Well, I heard you might have found somebody new. I still can’t swallow it, but I think I’m proud of you,” he sings in the clip. “And I went out tonight, sh-t don’t feel the same. I try and bury it, till I called her by your name.”

Following the post, fans ran to the comments to theorize the track is about Emma. It’s unclear if she’s actually seeing somebody new, however, this isn’t the first time Tucker’s dropped hints in his music regarding his ex-girlfriend.

Just last month, the singer-songwriter dropped “Oh, Gemini,” and many fans think the track is about Emma, who’s a Gemini.

“We’re hanging on by threads and I can’t hold it any harder with my hand,” Tucker sings in the track. “Oh, I’m something to regret. Oh, without you, what am I? Oh, Gemini, please remember my name, remember my name.”

The former couple were reported to have broken up around October 2023, although it’s unclear why exactly the two went their separate ways.

Prior to her relationship with Role Model, Emma has mentioned multiple times that she wasn’t sure if she would “ever” get into a public relationship.

“[I don’t show] very personal details of my life that are rapidly changing,” she told W Magazine in June 2019. “For example, I don’t like to give too many details on very, very personal aspects of my relationships with my family or friends. I don’t like to show too much of that. There’s a line for me, and I like to keep things very light, nothing serious.”

At the time, Emma continued: “I don’t know if I would ever have a public relationship, ever. And this is not coming from experience in any way; this is coming from morals. I’m speaking from what would feel right. Breakups alone are absolutely the most f–king awful thing that exist. Why would you want other people to be heartbroken with you? I can’t imagine that. And also, I don’t like seeing other people’s relationships. It’s boring, and it’s gross.”

