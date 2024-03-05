Role Model (real name Tucker Pillsbury) is releasing new music about a certain Gemini.

The singer-songwriter released a teaser of a new song via TikTok, and many fans think the upcoming track is about his ex-girlfriend, Emma Chamberlain.

“We’re hanging on by threads and I can’t hold it any harder with my hand,” Tucker is heard singing in the background of the clip. “Oh, I’m something to regret. Oh, without you, what am I? Oh, Gemini, please remember my name, remember my name.”

“Here we go,” he captioned the video posted on March 4, 2024

Since it’s pretty well known that Emma is a Gemini, fans immediately flocked to the comments theorizing that the song is about Tucker’s former girlfriend.

“Yeah no emma being a gemini… this one is going to hurtttt,” one user commented, while another wrote: “i’m a child of divorce.”

ICYMI, Tucker and Emma were together for nearly three years before E! News announced they had called it quits in October 2023. It’s unclear why the former flames broke up, as they were notoriously private about their relationship when they were together.

In fact, Emma and Tucker first “hard launched” their relationship publicly in an interview with GQ on Valentine’s Day in 2023. “We have a very just unproblematic, safe, private — when we want to be private — relationship,” Tucker told the outlet. “We’re never going to be posting photos and selfies of us on a beach in Cabo.”

He added:”It’s beautiful. It’s like everything I wanted.”

Emma was the inspiration behind many of Tucker’s songs, including “blind,” “forever&more,” “if jesus saves, she’s my type” and “neverletmego,” which she starred in the music video for.

“We are both the most open with each other, ever. Our dynamic just works,” Tucker explained in a 2022 interview with GQ of Emma. “She’s the most talkative human being on the earth, and I’m shy. We are both not confrontational, which makes me think like that would cause its set of problems, but it works for us. We know what each other is thinking without speaking.”

He continued, “I knew I was in love with her before I met her. I can judge people well online, and I knew I loved her because of little things she did, like the way she blinks and s–t. It’s stupid little things! I felt like I knew her. She reminded me of myself.”

