Halloween is (almost) here! Break out your scariest masks, grab your strongest pillowcase and get ready to trick or treat, safely, of course!

Along with some seriously amazing movies, pumpkin picking and candy, spooky scary season comes with a ton of costumes from your favorite celebrities. Thankfully, throughout their time in the spotlight, stars like Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, the One Direction boys, Selena Gomez, Dove Cameron, Kylie Jenner, Shay Mitchell, James Charles and more have taken Halloween costumes to a whole new level.

Over the years, Vanessa Hudgens has proved to fans that she’s the Queen of Halloween with some epic looks!

“I do everything Halloween, everything! It’s my favorite holiday, so I start celebrating … I mean, I was going to say October 1, but it happens end of September,” the actress explained to Extra in October 2018. “I love it! It’s my favorite holiday. It’s my favorite time of year. … For me it’s not necessarily about the costume per se, it’s more about celebrating all month long.”

When it comes to costumes, it’s no secret that Gigi Hadid totally won Halloween in 2019. After seeing her green face and high-fashion look that payed homage to the movie The Mask, it was no contest! That same year, Nina Dobrev shook fans by dressing up exactly like Billie Eilish, complete with a green and black wig, which was paired with a Gucci sweater. Or what about when Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron dressed up as two of the witches from Hocus Pocus before singing “I Put a Spell on You” at the movie’s 25th anniversary celebration in October 2018.

Between the outfit, the makeup, and of course, the Instagram photo, celebrities have set the precedent for Halloween costumes. To celebrate all their most iconic looks, J-14 decided to round up all the best, and spookiest, looks to use for inspiration this year (and every year in the future). Scroll through our gallery to check out the most iconic celebrity Halloween costumes of all time.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.