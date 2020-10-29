Halloween is here! Break out your scariest masks, grab your strongest pillowcase and get ready to trick or treat, safely, of course!

Along with some seriously amazing movies, pumpkin picking and candy, spooky scary season comes with the opportunity to dress up and dance along to some of the best themed music. Obviously, it’s not a perfect party unless there’s music, so J-14 compiled some of the best hits to bring Halloween lovers the ultimate playlist for October 31.

Thankfully, stars like Billie Eilish, Halsey, Selena Gomez, Dove Cameron, Rihanna and more love Halloween just as much as we do and integrated it into their music. Aside from spooky singles from Hollywood’s biggest musicians, we’ve also included tracks from some of the most iconic films like Hocus Pocus, Descendants, ZOMBIES 2 and more. TBH, we curated a playlist made for everyone! Scroll through our gallery to check it out, but be sure to sing and dance along before indulging in too much chocolate.

