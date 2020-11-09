This may be hard to believe, but there are some singers in the music industry who just aren’t fans of their own songs. Over the years, stars have opened up in interviews and spilled some major tea about the real reasons why they hate hearing their own tunes.

Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Hayley Williams, Cameron Dallas and Lady Gaga have all revealed why the some of the songs that shot them straight to stardom just aren’t their favorites. From the idea behind the music video or song lyrics not being their own to some of the musicians just having aged out of the tune as time went by, there’s many reasons why they never want to hear their own song again.

When it came to Miley, she doesn’t even want to hear one of her most iconic songs played at her funeral! Wondering which one? Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of musicians who don’t like their own songs.

