Even famous people love to dress up as their favorite celebrities on Halloween! Over the years, some major stars have proved their fangirl (and fanboy) loyalties by recreating some iconic celeb looks on October 31.

Harry Styles, for one, made it known that he was a Miley Cyrus fan by putting on a foam finger and flesh-colored shorts to recreate her performance look from the 2013 Video Music Awards. He did such a great job that the Hannah Montana alum even included the One Direction member in her Instagram roundup of best Miley Halloween costumes. At the time, Harry perfected the look by putting his hair in two pigtails and, of course, sticking his tongue out for photos.

This isn’t the only celeb Harry has dressed up as for Halloween. In 2019, he attended a star-studded bash as the legendary Elton John. The “Sign of the Times” crooner wore his bedazzled Dodgers jumpsuit, pink sunglasses and a blue baseball cap.

Over the years, Nina Dobrev has served major looks on Halloween. But nothing will beat her 2010 costume when she dressed up as Billie Eilish. Complete with a green and black wig, the Vampire Diaries star wore an oversized orange sweater and had black tears coming out of her eyes — similar to the songstress in her “When the Party’s Over” music video. Nina even shared an Instagram video in costume with “Bad Guy” playing in the background.

In 2018, tons of celebs took to the Just Jared Halloween party in costume as other stars. Madison Pettis dressed up as Beyoncé performing at Coachella. The Cory in the House star had on the singer’s yellow cropped sweatshirt along with denim shorts and high heeled boots.

Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega and Asher Angel channeled Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who were Hollywood’s power couple that year. The actress had an oversized sweatshirt with over-the-knee boots and a long brunette ponytail. She was also carrying around a lollipop that night. Her counterpart opted for a hooded flannel and sneakers to look like the Saturday Night Live comedian.

It wouldn’t be Halloween if we didn’t mention the Kardashian-Jenner family and their costumes. Both Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have paid homage to fellow stars. The makeup mogul showed some skin as Christina Aguilera in 2016 while the Poosh founder went all out as Ariana in 2018.

