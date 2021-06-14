Finding love in Halloweentown! Kimberly J. Brown made headlines when revealing her relationship with former costar Daniel Kountz years after their movie Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge premiered in 2001.

Fans of the throwback flick know that the former Disney Channel stars — known for their roles as Marnie Piper and Kal — didn’t end up together in the movie, but in real life, that was a totally different story. After not talking for 10 years, the pair reconnected and “unexpectedly fell in love,” according to a TikTok video uploaded by Kimberly in June 2021.

“We first met 20 years ago filming a movie together where our characters flirted a little bit in the beginning but then I found out he was my family’s arch-nemesis and basically hated him for the rest of the movie,” the actress said. “In real life, we had no romantic feelings for each other at all while we were working together and then didn’t see or talk to each other for at least a good 10 years or so. Then reconnected a few years ago to film some comedy sketches for my YouTube channel and unexpectedly fell in love. So, it’s funny how life surprises you sometimes, isn’t it?”

While Kimberly starred as Marnie in three out of the four Halloweentown movies over the years, Daniel only appeared as Kal in the one film. Aside from the TikTok video, she’s shared tons of adorable photos of herself and her boyfriend together all over social media. Kimberly and Daniel went Instagram official in October 2017, when she celebrated his birthday. “It’s this handsome guy’s birthday today!” the soap opera star captioned her social media tribute. “You fill my life w/ so much happiness and laughter. Happy Birthday Daniel.”

Daniel — who is now a real estate agent — has also shared photos of them together over the years. “Happy Valentines Day to the world, but especially to this lovely woman here. You make my life better in every way,” he wrote on Instagram in February 2021. Of course, their romantic snaps have garnered tons of comments from fans, who freaked out once they realized that Marnie and Kal were together in real life. Their relationship really makes Halloweentown II hit different!

Aside from Instagram, the duo has also taken over TikTok and YouTube with their relationship. Not to mention, Kimberly has spilled some tea about dating her former costars in a few interviews over the years. Scroll through our gallery to see what she’s said about dating Daniel.

