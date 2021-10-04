When it premiered on October 17, 1993, Halloweentown immediately became a fan-favorite Disney Channel Original Movie. Starring Debbie Reynolds, Kimberly J. Brown, Judith Hoag, Joey Zimmerman, Phillip Van Dyke, Emily Roeske and Robin Thomas, the original flick spawned three sequels, which added Daniel Kountz and Finn Wittrock to the cast list.

The iconic film followed a girl named Marnie Piper who found out that she was a witch after her Grandma Aggie came for a visit on Halloween night. With the discovery of her powers, Marnie and her family open the portal to a magical world called Halloweentown filled with ghosts, goblins, ghouls and, of course, witches.

In the second movie, Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge Kimberly’s Marnie has a slight crush on Kal, played by Daniel. Over the years, they brought that onscreen love into real life and have been dating since 2017.

“We first met 20 years ago filming a movie together where our characters flirted a little bit in the beginning but then I found out he was my family’s arch-nemesis and basically hated him for the rest of the movie,” she shared in a June 2021 TikTok video. “In real life, we had no romantic feelings for each other at all while we were working together and then didn’t see or talk to each other for at least a good 10 years or so. Then reconnected a few years ago to film some comedy sketches for my YouTube channel and unexpectedly fell in love. So, it’s funny how life surprises you sometimes, isn’t it?”

Over the years, the soap opera star has spilled some major tea about starring in the iconic Disney Channel Original Movie series. In October 2021, when looking back at her time on the film’s set, Kimberly spilled some major behind-the-scenes secrets while appearing on “The Art of Kindness” podcast.

“In Halloweentown High there’s a few things on Marnie’s wall in her bedroom, like the drawing of her specifically from the Halloweentown book in the first movie,” the Disney Channel alum recalled when explaining that there were tons of Easter eggs in each movie. “I don’t know if you ever fully see it, but they made a poster of the drawing of Marnie in the Halloweentown book and hung it on Marnie’s wall. So there were slight little things like that.”

But that’s not the only behind-the-scenes secret that’s been revealed over the years. Scroll through our gallery to uncover them all!

