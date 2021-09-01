Fall is almost here, and Freeform is celebrating in the best way! The TV network officially announced their full schedule for 31 Nights of Halloween on Wednesday, September 1.

“Calling all ghouls, skeletons, witches, bat bbs: ‘Tis time, The ~official~ @31NightsofHalloween schedule is here,” the network shared via Instagram. “Start marking your calendars now.”

Every year, Freeform — the network responsible for Good Trouble and Grown-ish, among other fan-favorite shows — brings together Halloween lovers for a month full of happy haunts. Throughout the month of October, they play multiple Halloween-themed movies and TV specials to get viewers ready for spooky season. This year is no different! Aside from the classic films, like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas, fans can expect to see newer favorites, like Monsters University and The Corpse Bride. Not to mention, Selena Gomez fans will get a chance to hear her as Maeve in Hotel Transylvania.

With 10 different airings of Hocus Pocus, fans of the Sanderson Sisters will be ready for the highly anticipated sequel, once it officially premieres. In May 2021, Disney confirmed that the original witches — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — would be back as Winifred, Sarah and Mary, respectively.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” Anne Fletcher, the sequel’s director, said in a statement at the time. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

While no release date for Hocus Pocus 2 has been announced just yet, one thing’s for sure: We’ll be watching the original on a loop all season long! Keep scrolling to see Freeform’s full 31 Nights of Halloween schedule. 

October 1
The Addams Family 
Addams Family Values
Hocus Pocus

October 2
Monsters, Inc.
Monsters University

October 3
Maleficent
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

October 4
Fright Night

October 5
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek Forever After
Hocus Pocus

October 6
Corpse Bride
The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon

October 7
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters II

October 8
Family Guy: Halloween Episodes

October 9
Hocus Pocus

October 10
The Addams Family 
Addams Family Values

October 11
Alien
Aliens

October 12
The Nightmare Before Christmas

October 13
The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon

October 14
Hocus Pocus

October 15
Family Guy: Halloween Episodes

October 16
Hocus Pocus
Maleficent

October 17
Hotel Transylvania 2
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

October 18
Casper

October 19
Men In Black
Men In Black II

October 20
The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon

October 21
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Maleficent

October 22
Family Guy: Halloween Episodes

October 23
Halloweentown
Hocus Pocus
Ghostbusters

October 24
Hocus Pocus

October 25
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek Forever After

October 26
Maleficent

October  27
Matilda
The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon

October 28
The Craft 
Hocus Pocus

October 29
Family Guy: Halloween Episodes

October 30
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Hocus Pocus

October 31
Casper 
Maleficent
Hocus Pocus

