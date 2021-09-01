Fall is almost here, and Freeform is celebrating in the best way! The TV network officially announced their full schedule for 31 Nights of Halloween on Wednesday, September 1.
“Calling all ghouls, skeletons, witches, bat bbs: ‘Tis time, The ~official~ @31NightsofHalloween schedule is here,” the network shared via Instagram. “Start marking your calendars now.”
Every year, Freeform — the network responsible for Good Trouble and Grown-ish, among other fan-favorite shows — brings together Halloween lovers for a month full of happy haunts. Throughout the month of October, they play multiple Halloween-themed movies and TV specials to get viewers ready for spooky season. This year is no different! Aside from the classic films, like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas, fans can expect to see newer favorites, like Monsters University and The Corpse Bride. Not to mention, Selena Gomez fans will get a chance to hear her as Maeve in Hotel Transylvania.
With 10 different airings of Hocus Pocus, fans of the Sanderson Sisters will be ready for the highly anticipated sequel, once it officially premieres. In May 2021, Disney confirmed that the original witches — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — would be back as Winifred, Sarah and Mary, respectively.
“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” Anne Fletcher, the sequel’s director, said in a statement at the time. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”
While no release date for Hocus Pocus 2 has been announced just yet, one thing’s for sure: We’ll be watching the original on a loop all season long! Keep scrolling to see Freeform’s full 31 Nights of Halloween schedule.
October 1
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
Hocus Pocus
October 2
Monsters, Inc.
Monsters University
October 3
Maleficent
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
October 4
Fright Night
October 5
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek Forever After
Hocus Pocus
October 6
Corpse Bride
The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon
October 7
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters II
October 8
Family Guy: Halloween Episodes
October 9
Hocus Pocus
October 10
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
October 11
Alien
Aliens
October 12
The Nightmare Before Christmas
October 13
The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon
October 14
Hocus Pocus
October 15
Family Guy: Halloween Episodes
October 16
Hocus Pocus
Maleficent
October 17
Hotel Transylvania 2
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
October 18
Casper
October 19
Men In Black
Men In Black II
October 20
The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon
October 21
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Maleficent
October 22
Family Guy: Halloween Episodes
October 23
Halloweentown
Hocus Pocus
Ghostbusters
October 24
Hocus Pocus
October 25
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek Forever After
October 26
Maleficent
October 27
Matilda
The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon
October 28
The Craft
Hocus Pocus
October 29
Family Guy: Halloween Episodes
October 30
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Hocus Pocus
October 31
Casper
Maleficent
Hocus Pocus
Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.