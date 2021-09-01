Fall is almost here, and Freeform is celebrating in the best way! The TV network officially announced their full schedule for 31 Nights of Halloween on Wednesday, September 1.

“Calling all ghouls, skeletons, witches, bat bbs: ‘Tis time, The ~official~ @31NightsofHalloween schedule is here,” the network shared via Instagram. “Start marking your calendars now.”

Every year, Freeform — the network responsible for Good Trouble and Grown-ish, among other fan-favorite shows — brings together Halloween lovers for a month full of happy haunts. Throughout the month of October, they play multiple Halloween-themed movies and TV specials to get viewers ready for spooky season. This year is no different! Aside from the classic films, like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas, fans can expect to see newer favorites, like Monsters University and The Corpse Bride. Not to mention, Selena Gomez fans will get a chance to hear her as Maeve in Hotel Transylvania.

With 10 different airings of Hocus Pocus, fans of the Sanderson Sisters will be ready for the highly anticipated sequel, once it officially premieres. In May 2021, Disney confirmed that the original witches — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — would be back as Winifred, Sarah and Mary, respectively.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” Anne Fletcher, the sequel’s director, said in a statement at the time. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

While no release date for Hocus Pocus 2 has been announced just yet, one thing’s for sure: We’ll be watching the original on a loop all season long! Keep scrolling to see Freeform’s full 31 Nights of Halloween schedule.

October 1

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

Hocus Pocus

October 2

Monsters, Inc.

Monsters University

October 3

Maleficent

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

October 4

Fright Night

October 5

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

Hocus Pocus

October 6

Corpse Bride

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon

October 7

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters II

October 8

Family Guy: Halloween Episodes

October 9

Hocus Pocus

October 10

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

October 11

Alien

Aliens

October 12

The Nightmare Before Christmas

October 13

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon

October 14

Hocus Pocus

October 15

Family Guy: Halloween Episodes

October 16

Hocus Pocus

Maleficent

October 17

Hotel Transylvania 2

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

October 18

Casper

October 19

Men In Black

Men In Black II

October 20

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon

October 21

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Maleficent

October 22

Family Guy: Halloween Episodes

October 23

Halloweentown

Hocus Pocus

Ghostbusters

October 24

Hocus Pocus

October 25

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

October 26

Maleficent

October 27

Matilda

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horrorthon

October 28

The Craft

Hocus Pocus

October 29

Family Guy: Halloween Episodes

October 30

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Hocus Pocus

October 31

Casper

Maleficent

Hocus Pocus

