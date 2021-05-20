The Sanderson Sisters are officially back! Hold on to your broomsticks, Hocus Pocus fans, because the sequel has been confirmed and so many original cast members are set to reprise their iconic roles.

“Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years … But we’re BACK!” Bette Midler, who fans will remember as Winifred Sanderson, shared via Instagram in May 2021. The actress starred alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Sarah, and Kathy Najimy, who played Mary, in the original fan-favorite Halloween flick, which premiered in 1993.

“Yep. I’m ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok,” Sarah shared via social media following the announcement. Kathy added, “The people have spoken: I smell children … again.”

Rumors about a possible Hocus Pocus sequel have been swirling for years, but now, it’s confirmed and the witches are going to be making their premiere on Disney+.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” the movie’s director, Anne Fletcher, said in a statement. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Although they’ve yet to start production, the cast and crew is set to begin filming in Fall 2021, according to the streaming service.

In September 2020, Bette chatted with Entertainment Tonight and teased that she “can’t wait to fly” again amid Hocus Pocus 2 rumors. “We’re just talking logistics,” the legendary actress said at the time.

She also appeared to predict the sequel’s home on Disney+ in October 2019 during a separate interview with ET.

“We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favorite characters,” Bette said. “I mean, she’s in the zeitgeist. I have met people — I’ve met grownup people, like 40-year-olds, 50-year-olds — who say, ‘Oh I remember that! Hocus Pocus! I was brought up on that.’”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Hocus Pocus 2 so far, including release date and which original cast members are set to return!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.