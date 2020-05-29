Every year when Halloween rolls around, almost everyone rewatches the movie Hocus Pocus — right?! The iconic flick has definitely become a classic, and ever since it came out more than 25 years ago, fans have longed for Disney to make a sequel. Well guys, Sarah Jessica Parker just spilled all the tea on the possibility of a reboot, and she says she’s more than ready to reprise her role!

For those who forgot, the spooky film was all about three evil witches — played by Sarah, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy — who were accidentally brought back to life by a teenager named Max Dennison (played by Omri Katz), his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). With the help of a magical cat, the kids had to steal the witches’ book of spells back to stop them from becoming immortal.

“I think that it’s something that Bette, Kathy, and I are all very — we are very hospitable to the idea,” the actress told Sirius XM in a new interview. “And I think for a long time people were talking about it as if people were moving forward with it in a real way, but we were unaware of it. But I think now, we’ve gotten to the point where we’ve all agreed publicly to the right people. Yes, that would be a very, very fun idea, so we’ll see what the future holds.”

Back in October 2019, when Bette was asked if she’d be down for a reprise, she said, “Oh my goodness [yes]. Oh I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse. We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favorite characters. I can’t wait to read the script. We’re gonna see what happens.”

This needs to happen, like, ASAP!

