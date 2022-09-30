Warning: spoilers ahead. While it took nearly 30 years for Hocus Pocus to finally receive the sequel it deserved, we’re hoping a third film will happen soon. Keep reading to see what the cast and crew feel about a Hocus Pocus 3!

Will There Be a ‘Hocus Pocus 3’?

Hocus Pocus 2 released on September 30, 2022, so it’s definitely too soon to tell for a third movie. However, the sequel that brought the Sanderson sisters back together again left many fans wondering about a third movie after the post-credits scene!

The scene reveals there is a second Black Flame candle still waiting to be lit, hinting at another sequel to come. Director Anne Fletcher revealed (via SFX Magazine) that she intentionally “kept it wide open for any sequel” in reference to the latest Disney movie.

What Has the Cast Said About ‘Hocus Pocus 3’?

As for Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, the trio that play sisters Winifred, Sarah, Mary, respectively, sound supportive of doing a third Hocus Pocus movie! When speaking Screen Rant prior to the sequel’s release, Bette stated she would sign on for a third one but questioned where the story could go.

“I’m envious of other actors who have franchises,” Bette told the outlet. “I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that. After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I’ve always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I’m glad we got to do it. I’d love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing.”

“If there was a third one, of course I’d sign on, but I don’t know how,” Bette added. “I can’t imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It’s good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!”

Sarah joked that Bette was “starting rumors” of a third movie to Extra at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere. “Bette is already starting rumors,” Sarah joked. “I hitch my wagon to her star. If she wants to do a third one … No one says no to the Divine Miss M.” Well, there you have it!

