They won Halloween 2022, and no one can deny that! Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes kept their yearly tradition going and dressed up as the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus. Keep reading for more details.

What Were Lili, Madelaine and Camila for Halloween?

The Riverdale stars have done a few group costumes in the past. However, nothing beats the Hocus Pocus moment from 2022. “I put a spell on you,” photographer Cibelle Levi captioned an Instagram post, showing off the actress’ incredible costumes.

The trio, who dressed up as the Powerpuff Girls in 2020, made their Halloween debut this year with a TikTok on their joint account. Naturally, they lip-synced along to “I Put a Spell on You” from the iconic Disney film.

Lili Reinhart as Sarah Sanderson

The blonde in the group dressed up as Sarah Jessica Parker‘s character. She added some extensions, making her blonde hair longer than life, and stunned with dark red lipstick. Her corset was giving major witchy vibes and the entire look was put together with gold accessories.

“‘Hang him on a hook and let me play with him!’ ~Sarah Sanderson,” Lili captioned her solo Instagram shots. Along with the group photo each of the Riverdale stars posted some photos of themselves in character.

Madeline Petsch as Winifred Sanderson

Leading the pack, the redhead teased her costume on Instagram Stories before revealing the final look. Yes, her hair was actually up in Winifred’s signature two buns. “Keeping the tradish alive,” she shared via Instagram Stories.

“This time if we see a teenager, we kill it,” Madelaine captioned her solo photos, embodying Bette Midler‘s character in the film.

The actress also showed off her love for Halloween in various TikTok videos. Other than the group video, in which all three girls were singing, Madelaine posted a solo clip of her reenacting one of Winifred’s most iconic scenes. “Bye this is my favorite time of year, I’ll never shut up about this,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, alongside the video.

Camila Mendes as Mary Sanderson

Finally, Camila brought their group costume all together with her look as Kathy Najimy’s Mary Sanderson. The brunette had her hair up on the top of her head and even posed with the character’s lip mouth detail. In the films, she talks with her lip to the side.

“Little miss Mary Sanderson,” Camila captioned her solo photos, giving special shout-outs to their stylist and makeup artist who “understood the assignment.”

