The witches (might) be back and there’s definitely hell to pay!

Ever since Hocus Pocus first hit theaters in 1993 it quickly became a fan-favorite Halloween flick. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch and Vinessa Shaw, the film followed the story of Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, three witches who come back to life after they have been dead for 300 years when a teenager named Max lights the black flame candle. While Max, his sister and his girlfriend attempt to kill the three witches, the hags try to kidnap all the children in Salem, Massachusetts, so they can stay young forever.

Over the past few years, rumors about a possible Hocus Pocus 2 have been swirling, especially after Disney released the novels Hocus Pocus & the All-New Sequel in 2018 to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary. Even though details about bringing the witches back have been kept under wraps, Variety confirmed in March that a sequel would be coming to Disney+ in the near future. Although no cast has been announced just yet, the OG stars have still shared their excitement about possibly reprising their iconic roles for another film.

“I can’t wait to fly!” Bette told Entertainment Tonight during an interview published on September 30, when asked about the sequel. “We’re just talking logistics.”

She’s not the only one who has spoken out over the years. Scroll through our gallery to read everything the Hocus Pocus cast has ever said about a sequel.

