Grab your sisters — the Hocus Pocus cast is reuniting just in time for Halloween. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — who fans may know better as Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson — are teaming up for a virtual reunion called In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover.

Set to take place on October 30, the one-hour event costs $10 and will benefit the New York Restoration Project, raising money for their continued work with environmental and social justice. Fans will also have the opportunity to snag limited-edition Hocus Pocus merch, which includes the iconic Black Flame Candle.

News of this sure-to-be epic reunion comes a few months after Variety reported in March that Hocus Pocus was officially getting a sequel set to premiere on Disney+. Although there was no news about whether or not the original stars would be returning to the film, Bette, 74, did tell Entertainment Tonight in October 2019 that she would love to reprise her role as Winifred.

“Oh, my goodness me. Oh, I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse,” the actress said at the time. “We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favorite characters.”

She continued, “I mean she’s, in the zeitgeist. I have met people — I’ve met grownup people, like 40-year-olds, 50-year-olds — who say, ‘Oh I remember that! Hocus Pocus! I was brought up on that.’ It’s so mortifying ’cause I still look 35.”

Hocus Pocus first hit theaters in 1993 and followed a teenager, named Max, who brought the Sanderson Sisters back to life after they had been dead for 300 years. As Max, his sister and his girlfriend attempt to kill the three witches, Winifred, Sarah and Mary try to kidnap all the children in Salem, Massachusetts, so they can stay young forever.

