Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress Julia Lester are joining comedic forces! The two young actresses are set to star in Prom Dates, a comedy film for Hulu produced by Kevin Hart.

Keep reading for everything we know about Prom Dates, including release date, plot and so much more.

When Does ‘Prom Dates’ Get Released?

Prom Dates is scheduled to be released on Hulu on May 3, 2024.

Directed by Kim O. Nguyen, the comedy flick follows best friends Jess and Hannah (Antonia and Julia, respectively), who made a pact at age 13 to have the perfect senior prom. However, 24 hours left before the big night, everything falls apart as they both break up with each of their dates. However, despite that pitfall, they’re determined to honor their pact and live out their middle school fantasies.

Who Is In the Cast of ‘Prom Dates’?

Alongside Antonia and Julia, the film stars ZOMBIES 3 star Terry Hu and Audrey Trullinger (a.k.a. Ms. Biljana Electronica from “Planet of the Bass“), with Jordan Buhat playing Antonia’s boyfriend and Kenny Ridwan playing Julia’s.

Not only that, huge comedy stars such as Chelsea Handler and John Michael Higgins will also be joining the cast’s lineup!

You probably recognize Antonia for starring in Netflix teen series Ginny & Georgia, as well as Candy Jar and Raising Dion.

Julia is best known for playing Ashley in Disney+’s HSMTMTS, as well as nabbing a few other Disney and Nickelodeon shows such as The Thundermans and Game Shakers. In 2022, she made her Broadway debut in 2022 for Into the Woods as Little Red Riding Hood, which she was later nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2023!

Following the news of her Emmy nom, she posted a video of her reaction to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt caption to followers.

“[WTF] do I even say about thissssss❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m a Tony nominee and that’s actually a made up sentence ???? idk how to be vulnerable online but I haven’t stopped crying and I’m immensely grateful to the New York theatre community for welcoming me with open arms and cheering me on💃 thank you thank you THANK YOU.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.