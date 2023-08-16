Are you on “Planet of the Bass” TikTok? Because it seems like the whole world is at this point! Comedian Kyle Gordon wrote a single meant to parody ’90s Eurodance music, and the song has become a viral hit on the video-sharing platform after it was first posted in July 2023

Since the official music video for “Planet of the Bass” dropped in August 2023 — which featured Ms. Biljana Electronica (Audrey Trullinger) — and their debut live performance at a Jonas Brothers concert, fans are starting to wonder … what exactly is “Planet of the Bass”?

What Is ‘Planet of the Bass’?

ICYMI, Kyle, who is a comedian, wrote “Planet of the Bass” under the alias “DJ Crazy Times,” which is a character bit he’s been doing since college.

“The DJ Crazy Times character, funnily enough, is a character I’ve literally been doing since college. I was in a college acapella group, and we made a stupid little CD in like 2013, and I as DJ Crazy Times recorded an intro track to the album,” he told Cosmopolitan in August 2023

“So this is from literally 10 years ago, and then I started doing it live a little bit toward the end of 2019,” he continued. I was trying to find a way to do that character live, and then when the pandemic happened, I started doing DJ Crazy Times as a recurring character on social media. I had a bunch of videos as him doing David Guetta style ad-libs.”

Kyle first teased “Planet of the Bass” on TikTok in July 2023, promoting it with social media star and comedian Audrey as the iconic “Ms. Biljana Electronica.” Immediately, he had a hit on his hands.

“It’s been amazing, crazy, all the hyperbolic adjectives. But most of all, it’s been extremely fun,” Kyle told Cosmo. “I really am excited for everyone to hear the full song because there’s some very fun, weird elements in the full version that I think people will appreciate.”

After Kyle and Audrey’s “PLOTB” version took over the world, the comedian dropped two more song teasers with TikTokers Mara Olney and Sabrina Brier starring as Ms. Biljana Electronica. However, fans were not pleased with these changing of the guards. Immediately, they clamored for the OG Ms. Electronica, commenting under all of Kyle and Audrey’s posts, demanding her return.

Fun fact: the voice on the track is actually Chrissi Poland, not Audrey, Mara, or Sabrina.

Thankfully, Audrey returned to star in the official music video for the track posted in August 2023, and that same night, the two performed “Planet of the Bass” at a Jonas Brothers concert at Boston’s TD Garden.

“This is the first single on an album coming out in the fall called Kyle Gordon Is Great, and each song on the album is a different genre parody,” Kyle explained. “This is the Eurodance one, and then I have a ’60s Bossa Nova one, I have a pop punk emo one, I have an early 2000s Shania Twain pop-country type song.”

