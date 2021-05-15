Is TikTok star Chase Hudson single? The internet star-turned-musician — otherwise known as Lil Huddy — made headlines by dating Charli D’Amelio in 2020, but after she appeared in his “America’s Sweetheart” music video, fans are wondering where their relationship stands now.

“We just kind of have been able to maturely make a decision that we are friends and stay strong,” the Hype House members told Entertainment Tonight in May 2021. “We’re there for each other and connect on a very deep level. We have a great friendship going on.”

Chase and Charli were TikTok’s biggest couple for months until announcing their split in April 2020. “Charli and I wanted to share with you all that while we will alway shave love for each other, we are no longer together,” he shared on social media at the time. “Charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her. We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life.”

Even though they were broken up, things got rocky between the pair in July of that same year when it was revealed that he had kissed fellow TikTok star Nessa Barrett. But after all the drama went down, the two were back to being friends. Although their fans are still hoping that the they’ll get back together, there’s nothing romantic going on between the two.

“I’ve learned a lot about love. I feel like love is something that you definitely need to be patient with,” Chase also told ET. “It’s a hard thing, and it takes a lot of time, and a lot of focus, and it’s not easy, but take your time. If it’s right, it’s right … I do love love … I am very, very patient with who I pick … I’m not in any rush.”

When it comes to his love life, Chase has made the decision to take his past experiences and turn them into music.

“My entire life, I’ve been through a lot of relationships and I really wanted to talk about all of them,” the influencer explained. “I wanted to just write an entire album just based off of my love life, and how it’s gone, and how it usually goes … It’s just one long story.”

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of Chase’s love life and dating history.

