TikTok star-turned-musician Nessa Barrett is making a major name for herself!

When the brunette beauty stepped foot into the spotlight, she was known for her lip-syncing videos and now, she’s kicked off pretty massive music career. Nessa’s single “La Di Die,” which was released in February 2021 in collaboration with Jaden Hossler, skyrocketed to the top of the music charts. Not to mention, a little over a month after it was released, the track led to a lot of drama between herself and fellow TikTokers Josh Richards and Mads Lewis. Prior to the “La Di Die” release, the brunette beauty dropped a few solo singles, including “Pain” and “If U Love Me.”

“Music was a huge part of my life, always. My dad was a hungry artist, he wanted to really be in the music industry, and he is very talented. Since the day I was born, I’ve always had a studio in my house because of him,” Nessa told music blog Cool Accidents during an April 2021 interview. “If I’m being honest, music is one of the only ways that I can actually express myself because I can say so much that’s on my mind without actually saying it. It’s my only outlet, my only coping skill and it does help.”

Along with Jaden, the songstress has also gotten the chance to fulfill “a dream” and work alongside Travis Barker. “It’s been such an amazing experience; I love them both and I’m so blessed to be able to work with them,” she gushed.

Prior to finding success in the music industry, Nessa was worried that her social media beginnings would hinder her career.

“I think the whole beginning for me was really scary. As much as I was excited to finally do something that I love, I knew that because I was coming from a social media space I wouldn’t be taken seriously as an artist, which freaked me out a little bit,” she admitted to the outlet. “Just because music was something that I always wanted to do, I would drop one song and I knew that because of my following people would hear it, and that scared me too because I didn’t know if people would like it and I care about that. It got easier. I’m way more confident now and the fact that I’m doing something that I love so much means more than anything.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the budding music star.

