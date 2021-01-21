Get your headphones, because TikTok’s biggest stars are starting their very own music careers! Chase Hudson, otherwise known as Lil Huddy, has become one of the biggest names on the video-sharing app since it became popular in 2019. Known for his dance videos and past relationship with Charli D’Amelio, the talented teen is now making a name for himself in other parts of the entertainment industry.

January 2021 not only continued Chase’s TikTok reign but allowed fans to see a different side of the Hype House member when he made his acting debut in the digital film Downfalls High. That’s not all! The California native also shocked his millions of followers with the release of his first single, “21st Century Vampire.”

“Almost a year ago, I said in an interview that I wanted to become a musician,” Chase wrote on Instagram after his song premiered. “So stoked to share this with you guys.”

Aside from Chase, other major names on the TikTok scene — like Jaden Hossler, Dixie D’Amelio and more — have also released their fair share of original songs. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the TikTok influencers with music careers.

