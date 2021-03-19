Is there anything Addison Rae can’t do?! The TikTok star surprised fans with her first-ever single “Obsessed” in March 2021, kicking off a budding music career.

Although details about her foray into the music world were kept under wraps until the influencer already released her first song, Addison actually had dreams of becoming a musician since she was young.

“From the beginning, I wanted to make sure that I was writing my own music,” she told Vogue in a March 2021 interview. “I remember jotting down lyrics when I was little and trying to figure out how to make them a song, [now] I’m learning every detail and from amazing songwriters.”

She continued, “When I was young, [my mom] was always listening to music from the ’90s and 2000s, so I was incredibly influenced by that. Beyoncé, J. Lo, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, there are so many artists and songwriters who inspire me. There is such an emotional connection people have to their songs; they change people.”

Addison has officially joined the ranks of TikTok stars — like Chase Hudson, Jaden Hossler, Dixie D’Amelio and Nessa Barrett — who have already released music. From the sound of it, she has a lot more tunes to come and big dreams of hitting the stage. “Getting on stage is such a huge part of being an artist,” she told Vogue. “It’s going to be exciting to share something I’ve loved my entire life with the world and hopefully surprise people who didn’t realize this was a part of who I am.”

“Obsessed” is just the beginning for Addison. The music video showed a different side to the influencer that her millions of TikTok followers have never seen before. With new dance moves and high-fashion looks (including a red wig), the song’s visual totally leveled her up in the entertainment world. “What’s exciting is that this has all been a part of me for so long, but not something I’ve been ready to show just yet,” she gushed.

Her entrance into the music world comes months after Addison geared up to make her acting debut in the 2021 flick He’s All That. Big things are coming, and Addison is proving she’s so much more than an internet star. Following the song’s release, the brunette beauty opened up about being “so emotional” in an Instagram post. “This song makes me feel so many things!” she wrote. “I love music. That’s all.”

