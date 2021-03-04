Calling it quits? Bryce Hall and Addison Rae have been sparking some major split speculation months after confirming their relationship.

Breakup rumors first started swirling on social media after Addison hosted a Zoom call with fans on February 26. According to multiple Twitter users, the TikTok star said she was in a fight with her boyfriend during the conversation with her supporters. One day later, Bryce spoke to the paparazzi and ensured fans that “everything’s fine” between himself and Addison.

“I don’t know why everybody overreacts, but until we do our own thing or say anything — I don’t know, I feel like everyone’s overreacting about stupid s–t,” the former Sway House member said on February 27.

Ever since Bryce and Addison became popular on the video-sharing app in late 2019, fans of the couple have been invested in their on-again, off-again relationship. In a November 2020 YouTube video, the pair confirmed that they got back together in October of that year. “This is our second time dating, ever,” Addison said at the time. “So, we’ve been dating for like almost two months … this is going to be really interesting to see where this goes.”

Nearly five months later, and things seem to be getting messy once again.

Following Bryce’s conversation with the paparazzi, rumors that he cheated on Addison during a Las Vegas trip in mid-February started going viral. After a few cryptic social media posts on Addison’s part, Bryce set the record straight on March 1 with a tweet that read, “I didn’t cheat on Addison.”

Influencer Samantha Salvador, who was present during the Las Vegas trip in question, backed Bryce’s statement after she was dragged into the cheating drama. “Now that my name [is] being dragged through the mud, I think it’s important to say my part,” the model — otherwise known as Saiviantha — said in a statement on Instagram.

Samantha went on to explain that she was connected with Bryce and his team for a “business, networking type of thing.” Throughout the six hours that she spent with the TikTok star, Samantha said, “There was nothing that happened that I constituted as disloyal at all.” She even noted that Bryce was “on FaceTime with Addison most of the time” and “acted like he had a girlfriend.”

“There was nothing I saw that was [disingenuous] or anything I would label sketchy or weird. I definitely never even got close to Bryce in that way,” she continued on Instagram. “He has a girlfriend. He is in a happy relationship, and we respect relationships out here.”

Addison, for her part, appeared to break her silence on the entire situation with an Instagram Stories post on March 3. “Sharing my life with y’all makes me happy, but some things I choose to handle offline.”

Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of all the drama.

