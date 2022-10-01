Addison Rae? More like Addison slay! The TikTok star, who has over 80 million followers on the video platform, is currently in her cool girl era and we can’t get enough. Keep reading to uncover her best bikini moments because … there’s a lot!

While Addison is well-known on social media for body positivity and self-love, the He’s All That actress opened up about dealing with body image in an interview with Glamour UK in February 2021. “It’s a really hard thing to deal with when you’re a girl, especially going through your teens. I am 20 and my body is constantly changing, but people have this high standard around body image and say, ‘Oh, you have to look like this to look great or to look hot or to be cool or to be pretty.’”

She explained that for her, a lot of “fans” have commented that they love how comfortable she is with her body, since she doesn’t fit the “beauty standard.”

“It’s a backhanded compliment sometimes because people will be like, ‘I’m so glad she’s confident that she doesn’t look perfect,’” Addison said. “It hurts sometimes when people say that, because I think everyone’s perfect, so why is there some standard of ‘this body is the ideal body.'”

Addison also revealed that these kinds of backhanded compliments used to have a negative effect on her mental health. “I used to ask myself, ‘Why doesn’t my body look like that? Or why isn’t my hair that way? Or why is my face this way?’ Or even feature-wise, sometimes I would just really look at myself and pick myself apart for no reason. There is so much going on in the world today, adding self-esteem onto that is really tough. If you can’t mentally, emotionally or physically love who you are it becomes really difficult to even be happy. I know I’ve not been eating the best during quarantine or maybe not working out as much and watching a lot of TV, but we need to give ourselves grace.”

While the TikToker has opened up about the negative aspects of body image in the media, she still makes a point to use her platform as a way to express self-love and body positivity — and looks amazing doing it! Scroll through our photo gallery to see Addison’s best bikini moments throughout the years.

