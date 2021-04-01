Things are getting messy in the TikTok world, and Josh Richards is here to set the record straight.

The social media star-turned-businessman spoke out on the March 31 episode of the Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” podcast and addressed rumors surrounding his ex-girlfriend Nessa Barrett and best friend Jaden Hossler after his split from fellow internet star Mads Lewis.

“So, I think that Jaden and Mads obviously broke up, that’s evident,” Josh explained. “And, I guess, she just doesn’t like Ness. They’re not fans of each other.”

Eagle-eyed fans started to speculate that Jaden and Mads split after she deleted photos of them off her Instagram. Then, other social media users noticed that Mads unfollowed both Jaden and Nessa, which led to rumors about what really went down between the three. How does Josh fit in? Well, Mads uploaded then deleted a TikTok video — which has since been reposted online — set to Taylor Swift‘s “Better Than Revenge.” At first, the short clip showed moments from Mads and Jaden’s relationship and it suddenly jumped to pictures of the “Angels & Demons” singer and Nessa as the background music said: “She took him faster than you can say sabotage.”

Josh reacted to the TikTok video on the “BFFs” podcast and said at first he was “sad” about the entire situation. “First, I want to say, I’m always going to be that guy that wants to believe my best friend … because exes do crazy ass s–t,” the former Sway House member explained. “But also, a guy gets jealous. I f–king love Jaden, I know he wouldn’t do anything.”

Prior to the video’s release, Josh said he didn’t know anything from Jaden and Nessa but claimed he had already been contacted by Mads. “Yo, it’s low-key sus you’re trying to text me,” Josh said he told her.

“I love Nessa. I think she’s the most amazing girl in the world,” he said when explaining why the situation has taken such a toll on him. “I’m looking at this video and I see two people that I love, they’re my family … The possibility of, f–k, I can lose both of these people. That’s what made me sad.”

The podcast host further explained that he and Nessa are currently on a break and haven’t had much contact. That being said, Josh said that Jaden immediately reached out to him after Mads posted the video. “At the end of the day, the truth is going to come out,” Josh said.

