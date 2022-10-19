Her truth. Nessa Barrett spilled everything in a tell-all podcast episode of “Call Her Daddy” on Wednesday, October 19. From opening up about her “rough” childhood, to her struggles with mental health and her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jaden Hossler, the songstress didn’t hold back.

Following the release of her debut album Young Forever, which dropped on Friday, October 14, the New Jersey native explained how music changed her life.

“About two years ago, I made a drastic change with my persona online and how I let people see me, because at the very beginning of me being online I was doing whatever I could to be the person that everyone wanted me to be. To be liked. I faked almost everything; I wasn’t being real. I wasn’t myself,” she shared. “I just struggled a lot with my identity at that point and I feel like the second I actually started making music and writing my music, it really helped me like understand how like who I was, you know, and that’s when I just stopped caring.”

The songstress kicked off her budding music career with her debut single, “Pain,” in July 2020. Since then, she’s released a few other tracks and made headlines with the February 2021 bop “La Di Die,” a collaboration with ex-boyfriend Jaden and Travis Barker.

Jaden and Nessa were in a relationship from early 2021 to April, announcing their breakup via joint statement on Instagram on May 2. “Last month we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers & mental health. please don’t send hate or make assumptions. we would like to heal privately and hope you all can respect that. we love you all so much,” the statement read.

Prior to her “Call Her Daddy” appearance, Nessa spoke candidly about finally releasing Young Forever. “I am so deeply excited, and I feel like this is my first project and my first group of songs that I’m just really proud of. I can even listen to my album on a repeat,” Nessa gushed in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, following the album’s release.

“I talk about everything that I’m going through and all of my life lessons, and for some reason it almost feels like a diary for my future self too because I will go through things that give my songs new meaning. But I just hope for the future, hopefully after this album, I will give myself more creative freedom and I’d be able to experiment a lot. I see myself doing this until the day I die, and I don’t think that there’s anything in my life that has helped me as much as music has. And it’s honestly saved me at my darkest times. So I’m forever grateful.”

Scroll through our gallery to read Nessa’s bombshell quotes from “Call Her Daddy.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.