From the internet to the music industry, Nessa Barrett is making moves!

The songstress kicked off her budding music career with her debut single, “Pain,” released in July 2020. Since then, she’s released a few other tracks and made headlines with the February 2021 bop “La Di Die,” a collaboration with now-boyfriend Jaden Hossler and Travis Barker.

“It was really awesome, and actually being able to record with Travis was just a dream,” the songstress told Cool Accidents about the song in April 2021. “It’s been such an amazing experience; I love them both and I’m so blessed to be able to work with them.”

Following the drop of her August 2021 single, “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead,” Nessa confirmed that her first-ever EP, set to be titled Pretty Poison, was on the way.

“’I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead’ is the anger you hold inside when people betray you — when people hurt you so bad and you unapologetically hope they get what they deserve,” she shared in a statement about the song. Of course, this track, along with some of her previously released singles, will be released on the upcoming EP.

“I want to put something out and I want everyone to love it, but then I also have to understand that everyone has a different taste for things,” Nessa told NYLON in April 2021 of her music. “I mean, I’ve struggled a lot when it comes to ‘Do I want to make music that I want to make, or do I want to make music that other people want me to make?’”

Ultimately, when it comes to her songs and her platform, the New Jersey native just wants to relate to her fans, making them feel seen.

“I want to show everyone that there is a future. You can do something with your life, even if you think that you can’t. There’s always a way out,” she also told the publication. “People that have a following and are looked up to, you don’t see them as human. You don’t see them as a person that could just be walking down the street. So I think that’s something that I value so much because I want to be able to connect and relate to my fans as much as I can.”

With her honest and relatable lyrics, it’s no surprise that Nessa’s millions of followers have been waiting for this collection of songs. Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Pretty Poison.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.