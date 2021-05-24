Not holding back. Mads Lewis has dropped bombshell after bombshell following the March 2021 drama surrounding her breakup from ex-boyfriend Jaden Hossler, who moved on with Nessa Barrett shortly after their split.

Fans of the TikTok stars first started to speculate that Mads and Jaden had broken up after she appeared to delete all the photos of him off her social media accounts. Then, she uploaded a since-deleted TikTok video that claimed Nessa had taken Jaden from her. Prior to her now-confirmed romance with the “Angels & Demons” singer, Nessa dated fellow TikTok star Josh Richards — who was Jaden’s best friend — on-and-off for a little over a year. The drama immediately blew up online, but it’s since died down. During a May 2021 appearance on YouTube’s The Early Late Night Show, Mads told her side of the story.

While discussing the situation on Dixie D’Amelio‘s talk show, the influencer claimed that her ex, Jaden, lied to his best friend Josh about Nessa. “Wanna know the saddest part?” Mads said. “Josh told Jaden a week before all [the drama] happened, he said, ‘I’m ready to marry this girl, bro. I literally love this girl.’ Doesn’t that make you want to cry?”

She also alleged that Jaden “cheated” on her throughout their entire relationship. “We were off-and-on for about a year … We technically only dated for two months this past time,” she shared. “But, yeah, I think that’s true. I don’t have, like — he’s never said it to me and I don’t think he ever will but, yeah, 100 percent.”

Throughout all the drama, Jaden has stayed tight-lipped publicly about their relationship and the entire situation. Nessa, for her part, shared an Instagram Story post that read, “LOL y’all believe anything,” which fans are convinced is in reference to Mads’ comments.

J-14 has reached out to their teams for comment.

After all the drama broke, Mads appeared on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in April 2021. While chatting with Dixie, she said that she “hates” herself for “sugarcoating” the entire situation during the podcast interview. “I know a lot more information now than I did back then,” Mads added.

When news of Nessa and Jaden’s then-rumored romance first broke, some fans were convinced that it might be a publicity stunt. Mads said she didn’t think the relationship was fake but believed it was “set up by Nessa and her manager because she wants fame really bad.”

“If they actually genuinely like each other, go off, be happy,” Mads added. “But the way you did it, especially ’cause you have a platform like that, it’s just not … you just shouldn’t do it.”

All in all, the internet star said she didn’t have any regrets about the entire situation. “He taught me what I don’t want in a man,” Mads said. “And the fact that I got to learn this young in my life is incredible because now I can watch out for those things and see those signs.”

Scroll through our gallery for all Mads’ quotes about the Jaden, Josh and Nessa situation.

