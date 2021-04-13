So much drama! Jaden Hossler and Mads Lewis may not be together anymore, but their past relationship is still a point of conversation for TikTok fans.

The first time Jaden made an appearance on Mads’ social media was in July 2019. At the time, she shared a since-deleted TikTok video featuring the budding musician. Months later, the Chicken Girls actress revealed the moment they first met. “I actually knew of him through TikTok and Instagram, but I met him at my friend’s house,” Mads told Hollywire in January 2020, noting that when she saw him she thought he was “so cute.”

Jaden, for his part, reflected on his first date with Mads during a separate interview with Hollywire. The former Sway House member recalled going to the Maleficent premiere with the internet star and explained that he “didn’t realize it was a date.”

“We were there as friends and then I realized, this is the girl I’m into and it just grew from there,” he gushed in February 2020. “We became really good friends and then just fell in love.”

Although their first date took place in September 2019, the pair didn’t publicly confirm their relationship until months later. In December of that same year, Jaden shared a photo on Instagram of himself hugging Mads alongside the caption, “My muse.” He also shared a birthday tribute to Mads days later and called her “my genuine best friend” and “my girlfriend.”

Then, in the new year, things between them started to get rocky.

Despite having spoken positively about their relationship in multiple early 2020 interviews, eagle-eyed fans started to speculate that Jaden and Mads had split in February of that year. Instead of sharing a Valentine’s Day post, the “Angels & Demons” singer took to Twitter and appeared to set the record straight about their split. “I didn’t cheat on Mads, stop hating on me,” he wrote at the time.

The pair eventually reconciled and were back to posting romantic TikTok videos sharing Instagram snaps together. It wasn’t until March 2021 that they had seemingly split a second time. Their followers started to wonder whether the couple had broken up after noticing that she deleted photos of them off Instagram. Mads also uploaded then quickly deleted a TikTok video — which has been shared on social media — set to Taylor Swift‘s “Better Than Revenge” and alluded to the fact that fellow internet star Nessa Barrett stole her boyfriend.

In April 2021, Mads sat down with “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper to discuss the drama and claimed that Jaden has since admitted to liking Nessa, who is his best friend Josh Richards‘ ex.

Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Jaden and Mads’ rocky relationship.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.