TikTok star-turned-musician Jaden Hossler is no secret to public romances! The “La Di Die” crooner is making headlines alongside Stassie Karanikolaou after eagle-eyed fans spotted them cozying up together online.

Jaden’s latest romance rumors come following his public splits from fellow internet stars Mads Lewis and Nessa Barrett. Keep reading for details on the singer’s love life.

Is Jaden Hossler Single?

Jaden hasn’t spoken publicly about his relationship status so it’s unclear where he stands now. However, the Stassie romance rumors just keep swirling.

Are Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou Dating?

Fan speculation started in late 2022 when they were spotted together on various occasions. One December hangout session came after the pair were seen attending a Billie Eilish concert in Los Angeles. Stassie later posted a TikTok in which fans wondered if she was wearing Jaden’s hat. Social media users took to the comments section and wondered if Stassie and Jaden were just friends or something more.

Neither has responded to the rumors thus far. Reps did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Why Did Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett Split?

Following their February 2021 musical collaboration with “La Di Die,” the two musicians sparked romance rumors. In June of that same year, they confirmed their relationship.

“As an artist, I’m very impressed and extremely excited to see Nessa shock the world,” Jaden gushed during an interview with Audacy’s Kevan Kenney at the time. “And then as a boyfriend, I’m extremely proud and just grateful that I get to be her boyfriend.”

Throughout their time together, Jaden and Nessa spoke of their love in various interviews and even moved in together.

“I’m really happy, man,” the “Think About Me” singer shard on the The Zach Sang Show in July 2021. “She makes me want to be a better person. I don’t think you could ask for anything else.”

However, after more than one year together, the former flames announced their breakup in a joint Instagram statement.

“Last month we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers & mental,” they wrote in May 2022. “Please don’t send hate or make assumptions. We would like to heal privately and hope you all can respect that. We love you all so much.”

Nessa, for her part, reflected on the split while appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in October 2022.

“Honestly, [we] got to experience such amazing things,” the New Jersey native reflected. “I wouldn’t regret it, and we’ve had a lot of great moments that I would cherish forever.”

