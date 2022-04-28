Trouble in paradise? Many fans seem to think that Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett broke up after they unfollowed each other on Instagram!

Fans noticed that couple, who moved in together in January, unfollowed each on April 27. “Nessa and Jaden unfollowed each other on IG. Why does this hurt like it’s my own break up?” one Twitter user wrote.

Jaden responded to speculation in a since-deleted Instagram Story. “Just so everyone is clear I didn’t unfollow anyone. I definitely don’t handle things online,” the “Angels & Demons” artist wrote on April 28. “Life isn’t what it seems. Sad to see things roll out like they are but I don’t want this.” Uh-oh!

The duo also began their relationship with a little drama, naturally. Shortly after Nessa and Jaden released their song “la di die” together in February 2021, Jaden’s ex Mads Lewis uploaded a since-deleted viral TikTok video in March 2021, claiming that Nessa had stolen her boyfriend from her. Nessa’s ex Josh Richards spoke out about the drama in an episode of the “BFFs” podcast and said his best friend Jaden “wouldn’t do anything” with Nessa.

Nessa and Jaden didn’t speak out much about the situation, but the “counting crimes” songstress did leave some cryptic tweets shortly after Mads’ TikTok, “I have been through so much recently. I’ve broken down completely [two] weeks ago and have nearly done something that is irreversible,” she wrote. “I got up and decided to release all of the negatives in my life. I’m not in a place to entertain those full of hatred and lies.”

Jaden also seemingly opened up about the rocky beginnings in an Instagram live in August 2021, stating: “I was just trying to do the right thing. I thought we talked about it. But ultimately, dude, if anything, it’s no one’s fault except mine,” he said. “Y’all are right. At the end of the day, obviously, I’m the one that ended up hurting a bunch of different people because of my actions.”

After all of that, the couple confirmed their relationship publicly and has showered one another with love on social media, posting Instagrams and TikToks of the other.Following the scandal, Nessa and Jaden publically confirmed their relationship. During their year together, they constantly posted about each other on Instagram and TikTok.

Scroll through our gallery for all of the clues of Nessa and Jaden’s possible breakup.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.