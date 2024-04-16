Stassie Karanikolaou is getting vulnerable. While speaking about some of the heartbreaking losses she’s been through in the past year, including the death of her mother, the influencer also revealed that she is “no longer” in her relationship with Jaden Hossler.

In a TikTok posted on Monday, April 15, Stassie spoke about some of the heartbreak she’s suffered over the past year, explaining that she wanted to come onto the video platform to express her thanks to everyone who has “checked up” on her.

“I have gone through a really, really hard year and I’m having a really hard time emotionally,” she began. “It’s coming up on one year since my mom passed away and I don’t think I’ve fully processed and allowed myself to feel all of the emotions of that. I’m finding myself just sitting and thinking about all the moments she won’t be there for.”

During an appearance on “Call Her Daddy,” Stassie revealed that she and her sister, Alexia Karanikolaou, dealt with a “lot of commotion” when they were growing up — as she revealed her mother struggled with addiction, which prompted the sisters to move around quite a lot.

In June 2023, the sisters announced in a joint Instagram post that their mother had died. “Heaven gained someone so special,” they wrote in the caption. “We’ll miss you everyday. We know you’re at peace now with papou… We love you to the moon & back forever.”

In the April TikTok, Stassie then confirmed that she and Jaden were no longer together.

“Also, as I’m sure quite literally everyone knows, I am no longer in my relationship,” she told thousands of her followers. “And I think grieving that at the same time and like the life I thought I was going to have with that person, it’s all just a lot to process.”

Finishing up the video with a quick reminder to “be kind” to others, Stassie also expressed gratitude to all those who have supported her throughout the past year. In the comments of the video, Stassie’s best friend Kylie Jenner commented, “love you forever paul,” referring to her nickname.

Speculation that Jaden and Stassie were dating started after the two were photographed several times throughout November 2022. Then, Jaden posted photos of the pair kissing on Instagram in February 2023, confirming their relationship status. Since their on-and-off relationship began, the two sparked several breakup rumors throughout 2023.

Prior to dating Stassie, Jaden was linked to TikTok star and singer-songwriter Nessa Barrett until they broke up in March 2022.

