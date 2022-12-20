New couple alert? Maybe! TikTok star Jaden Hossler and social media star Stassie Karanikolaou have been photographed together over the past few weeks, which has fans convinced that they’re dating. Keep reading to see if the rumors are true!

Are Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou Dating?

Speculation that Jaden and Stassie might be dating started after the two were photographed several times throughout November and December 2022. Most recently, a video was captured of the two attending a Billie Eilish concert together in Los Angeles on December 17, 2022. Stassie then posted a TikTok with creator Carter Gregory, where fans speculated that she was wearing Jaden’s hat.

“Stassie and Jaden was not on my 2022 list of things that could happen… but here we are,” wrote one Twitter user. Another user simply wrote, “JADEN & STASSIE????????” Same.

When Did Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett Break Up?

Prior to dating rumors with Stassie, Jaden was linked to TikTok star and singer-songwriter Nessa Barrett until they broke up in March 2022. The two first confirmed their relationship back in June 2021, after Jaden referred to himself as Nessa’s boyfriend during a radio interview with Audacy’s Kevan Kenney.

“As an artist, I’m very impressed and extremely excited to see Nessa shock the world,” Jaden said at the time. “And then as a boyfriend, I’m extremely proud and just grateful that I get to be her boyfriend.”

While they were a couple, the two singers appeared on multiple red carpets together, posted photos of one another on social media and even moved in together!

“We actually just officially moved in together. The energy in the house is already insane. We finished setting up our studio and we sing nonstop, it’s incredible,” Nessa gushed to Seventeen in January 2022. “We have so many instruments that we play. Even when we’re bored, we’ll find beats on YouTube and play and freestyle, and it’s the funniest thing ever. It’s so crazy because every now and then, we’ll go up to each other and we’ll be like, ‘Babe, I have this idea.’ And then we’ll sing each other the lyrics and see if the other thinks it’s cool. It’s like we’re each other’s tests.”

Sadly, the lovebirds broke up a few months later. Following rumors that they split in April 2022, both Jaden and Nessa shared a joint statement via Instagram Stories announcing their breakup.

“Last month we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers & mental health,” they wrote in May 2022. “Please don’t send hate or make assumptions. We would like to heal privately and hope you all can respect that. We love you all so much.”

