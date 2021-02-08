TikTok is officially saying goodbye to the Sway House!

“If you view Sway as a content collective that lives together and is with each other every day, then yes, it’s over,” the content house’s cofounder Michael Gruen told People on Monday, February 8. “But Sway was always about a bigger message, and that will never die.”

The Sway House was made up of Bryce Hall, Blake Gray, Noah Beck, Anthony Reeves, Kio Cyr, Quinton Griggs, Griffin Johnson, Jaden Hossler and Josh Richards. Following their rise to fame over the past year, many of the boys have started their own business ventures — including podcasts, merch lines and music careers, among others — and moved out of the mansion they all lived in together.

“I’m proud of what Sway was. These guys are trailblazers. They proved that there is no limit to where being a social media star can take you,” Michael, 22, who’s also associated with TalentX Entertainment, told People. “Sway is a lifestyle and a mission and that’s something that will never change.”

He continued, “But growth is important and they are each going in their own directions now … It’s time to move on.”

