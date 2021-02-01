Making moves! Josh Richards started his career as just another TikTok star, but now the Sway House member is creating a total business empire.

In July 2020, the social media sensation went from just making short videos on the app to being named the Chief Strategy Officer of TikTok’s rival app, Triller. “I followed my instincts as an entrepreneur and made it my mission to find a solution. I am proud to announce that I am formally an investor in Triller and will serve as their Chief Strategy Officer,” Josh said in a statement at the time. “Throughout my career as an influencer and entrepreneur, my goal has always been to protect my peers from the dangers of the industry and to be a mentor and friend.”

Since then, he’s started a podcast, created the Ani energy drink and will join the “Carton & Roberts” sports radio show on Fridays, according to a report from the New York Post’s Page Six. It’s safe to say, Josh is killing it in both the social media and business world. But there are a lot fans don’t know about the influencer-turned-entrepreneur. Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Josh!

