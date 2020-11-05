Now that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end, reality TV fans are looking for a new family to follow — and the D’Amelio’s might just be it.

Rumors first started swirling that Charli and Dixie D’Amelio along with their parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, would be headed to the reality TV world in April 2020. Since then, the family has been teasing the upcoming series every chance they get. But when it comes to getting compared to the Kardashian-Jenner crew, Dixie said it’s “very nice” but also puts a lot of “pressure” on her and her family.

“It’s just, like, that’s a lot of pressure because the Kardashians are just so iconic in a lot of ways,” she told Euphoria Magazine in November 2020. “Now that we’re doing the reality show, people are like, ‘Oh, is it going to be like the Kardashians? Are you guys going to be fighting and all this?’ I’m like, ‘Probably not.’ We just want to show our lives.”

So, what can fans actually expect to see from the D’Amelio family on TV? Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about their reality show so far.

