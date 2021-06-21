TikTok users will get to know more about Charli D’Amelio and her family once their highly anticipated reality show premieres on Hulu, but the 17-year-old influencer promises that there won’t be any drama involved.

“This isn’t a reality show where we’re going to be flipping tables,” Charli tells J-14 exclusively while promoting her partnership with Invisalign. “This is our lives that we’re documenting, and it’s not for drama. If that’s what people are looking for, they can find another show because that’s not what we’re going to give them, because that’s not our real lives. I feel like our team that we worked with really understands that. … So, we didn’t have to worry about anything being twisted in a way we wouldn’t feel comfortable with.”

Rumors first started swirling in 2020 that Charli, her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, and her parents, Mark and Heidi D’Amelio, would be starring in their own reality show. In May 2021, fans were surprised with a first look at the upcoming Hulu series during the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted awards show. When it comes to what fans can expect to see once The D’Amelio Show officially premieres, Charli explains to J-14 that she was “so vulnerable about things that I hadn’t told anyone before.”

The Connecticut native shares that this series allowed her “a place to feel safe” where she was “able to talk about things that might’ve been uncomfortable.”

“Everyone’s going to get to see a different side of our family, because after the TikTok cameras go off, there’s a whole life that happens behind the screen,” Charli shares. “I feel like it’s so important for other people to see that, and I’m just so excited to see how everything really comes together.”

Charli notes that it was “weird at first” having cameras constantly following her and her family around. “After the first, literally, week of filming, we really got to know the crew and everyone that was holding the cameras,” she explains. “So, it made it a lot easier and a lot more comfortable. And then after a while, you kind of just forget that they’re there and live your life normally.”

As fans know, being open on camera isn’t a rare occurrence for the teenager. Charli often uses her social media platform to get candid about her insecurities, which is where her partnership with Invisalign came in. While working with the brand, Charli designed a limited edition Invisalign case featuring her favorite colors, symbol and motto: “All Smiles Here.”

“I literally thought it was perfect,” Charli gushes, recalling the first time she saw the case. “I was so excited.”

After having braces twice, and “still” not being happy with her teeth, Charli decided to give Invisalign a try. “I was a little nervous cause they were something new but, thankfully, they are literally the easiest things on planet earth to deal with,” the TikTok star explains. “Being confident in my smile was something that I lacked for a really long time. That’s super upsetting because the smile is one of the most genuine things that you can give to people.”

When she started working with her Invisalign treatment, Charli says that she would “see my teeth gradually get better” while looking at herself in the mirror. “Now, I’m at a place where I’m not even done with my treatment, but I already feel 100 times more confident in my smile than I did before.”

Charli’s limited edition Invisalign Aligner Case is available now.

