TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have quickly become household names since their rise to fame on the video-sharing app. Along with the fans and millions of followers they received, both girls have also fallen victim to internet hate.

After gaining popularity on TikTok in November 2019, both Charli, 16, and Dixie, 19, joined the Hype House. They’ve since left the influencer squad and nabbed some pretty epic opportunities in Hollywood. Both internet stars are now the new faces of Hollister, have released a makeup line with Morphe, announced that they have a podcast in the works and continuously tease a possible reality show about their family.

Throughout their time in the spotlight, the dynamic sister duo have been slammed by internet trolls about their bodies and relationships. In an effort to stop the spread of hate online, Charli and Dixie have made it their mission to call out haters and spread kindness on social media.

To celebrate their mission, J-14 decided to break down all the times these TikTokers spoke out about receiving hate and clapped back at trolls. Scroll through our gallery to read everything Charli and Dixie have said about their experiences with haters.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.