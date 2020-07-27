According to Dixie D’Amelio, no, her parents do not like her sister, Charli D’Amelio, more than her! She just responded to rumors that they give Charli more attention, and she was not having it.

“I ran the show for 18 years,” Dixie said during a recent Instagram Live. “Like I ran the show — Charli was Dixie’s sister. Like, teachers would call her Dixie’s sister, everything. I don’t care, at all.”

During the livestream, her parents — Marc and Heidi D’Amelio — also spoke out about the situation.

“Now we’ve got to watch what we say,” the internet stars’ dad explained. “We always kid each other, and then if we let you guys into what is just normal banter in our house, people are gonna come after us and say ‘Oh my god they’re so mean.’ We have a funny, loving, normal [family].”

Previously, Dixie got real about wanting a separate career from her sister.

“I just try to show my personality because I’m not a dancer, and a big portion of [TikTok] is dancing. And also, Charli and I are two different people, and we’ve always tried to never be in competition,” the social media explained to Insider. “I don’t want to do what she’s doing. I don’t want to be a dancer, because that’s her thing and I have my thing.”

The 18-year-old also responded to claims that she was using her sister for fame and explained that she’s “working on things every day to be able to show my personality and passions with my followers, I am very shy so I struggle with that sometimes!”

Dixie explained to the outlet that she has plans to become both an actress and a singer. For those who missed it, she recently starred in the Brat series Attaway General.

“I’ve done theater all my life, so being involved in acting and singing is so exciting, because I’m finally getting the opportunity where I can show things that I’m interested in, but to an audience who wants to see it, which is just so humbling. I’m so grateful for it,” she continued, before explaining how she integrates these dreams into her social media career. “Being able to do comedy, or skits, or just talking on TikTok is kind of my lane and where I stay.”

