Get ready, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio fans, because you’re about to be able to dress up just like the TikTok stars! It was announced in May 2021, that the internet celebs would be teaming up with Hollister Co. for their own clothing line, called Social Tourist.

According to the brand’s announcement, “Social Tourist is the creative vision of Hollister, the teen brand liberating the spirit of an endless summer, and social media personalities Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. The lifestyle brand creates trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.”

The Connecticut natives have successfully teamed up with the clothing brand in the past, and this is just the next step in their burgeoning business careers. Charli and Dixie, along with the help of their dad, Marc D’Amelio, are working hands-on with Hollister for the creation of Social Tourist. Marc, for his part, has long-term experience in the apparel industry.

“We’ve always loved fashion, and it’s been amazing to be so involved in this process,” Dixie said in a statement. “We feel like Social Tourist really represents both of us and explores how our generation is balancing who they are on social media with real life.”

The CEO of Abercombie & Fitch Co. (in which Hollister is a division of), Fran Horowitz, chatted with WWD following the brand’s announcement. “I like to explain to the [A&F] team, you have something called the fashion pyramid. There’s things that are at the top of the pyramid that are a little bit more forward thinking and these girls really pushed that even more forward,” she told the publication. “They’re really leading when it comes to trend and fashion. And that’s what Social Tourist will do for us, really elevate it a little bit further. It will also be a little bit more expensive than Hollister.”

New products are set to drop “approximately every month” with special limited-edition items across categories including: “gender inclusive items, trend pieces such as dresses and skirts, everyday essentials featuring premium basics, and swim.” So, there will definitely be something for everyone!

Scroll through our gallery for all the details on Charli and Dixie’s new clothing line.

