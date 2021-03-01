They’re giving back! Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, along with their parents Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, teamed up with Triller and The One Heart Movement to honor frontline workers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The #OneHeartHandoff Challenge kicked off on February 14, and participants danced along while sharing the One Heart Movement’s message of unity — two hands drawn together in the shape of a heart — at the beginning and end of each video.

“We’re glad to have made an impact in helping such a meaningful movement gain so much traction,” Heidi told J-14 exclusively about her family’s involvement in the challenge. “The One Heart Handoff signifies such a beautiful message of love, support, and community. Our family is grateful for all of the nurses and frontline workers who’ve been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope more people continue to share the love.”

Since its launch last month, the viral movement has brought together people and communities across 12 countries. Its message is simple: “global support of healthcare heroes, specifically those who’ve been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” a press release for the challenge read.

Along with the D’Amelio family, influencers like Teala Dunn, Ashley Nocera, Bailey Muñoz, the Neffati Brothers and more have shared videos to support the #OneHeartHandoff Challenge via Triller.

“I wanted to amplify Valentine’s Day and the month of love by celebrating community love because our world needs it now more than ever,” Krista Kleiner, founder of The One Heart Movement, said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Triller and the many people who helped us create such a powerful global impact. It’s been deeply fulfilling to spread love and pronounce our endless gratitude for those who are fighting for us.”

How can you get involved? Log on to Triller and create your own video for the challenge! Be sure to film yourself making a heart with your hands and #OneHeartHandoff.

