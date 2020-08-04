In the midst of rumors that TikTok is getting shut down or banned in the U.S., a brand new video steaming app available called Triller has become available, and some of your favorite influencers have already joined the platform.

Yep, Sway House members like Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson, Noah Beck and Anthony Reeves have already created their own profiles on Triller — so what are you guys waiting for? Not to mention, some of these boys have even joined the app’s executive team, so there’s no doubt that it’s totally awesome!

But wait, how does the new app differ from TikTok? What exactly can you do on Triller? Need more information? Not to worry, people, because J-14 has got you covered! From what kind of content fans can expect to see on the platform to what the boys’ official roles are and everything in between, we’ve got ALL the tea for you. Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to everything you need to know about Triller.

