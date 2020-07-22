Wait, does Harry Styles have a secret TikTok account? Some fans are convinced that the One Direction member has been low-key uploading clips of himself performing unreleased songs to the video streaming site, so we decided to investigate.

OK, so the account in question has the username @terrytome, and it uploaded its first video on June 30, 2020. It has now posted 14 in total, and the videos show a gloved hand playing various songs from the “Sign of Times” crooner on an Otamatone — which is an electronic musical synthesizer.

“I’m Terry and I do song covers,” his bio reads.

So why do fans think that the 26-year-old is behind the account, you ask? Well, some people were quick to wonder why the person in the videos decided to wear a glove, suggesting that he needed it to cover up his tattoos. Especially after the account seemingly replied to a fan, and stated that they covered their hands in their videos because they “have very recognizable hands.”

Another reason some people think that the account may be linked to Harry is because during their cover of his song “Medicine” (which Harry performed live on his tour but never released) the account seemingly played a studio version of the track in the background.

Obviously, it’s possible that this account (which has gained more than 25,000 followers) is just trolling the fans, and until the pop star confirms anything himself, it is all speculation for now.

Previously, a source told the Daily Star in 2012 that Harry and Niall Horan both made a fake Twitter accounts to talk to fans.

“Harry and Niall like to get personal with the fans, but it’s hard to talk one-on-one with them without being cyber-mobbed,” the insider explained. “So in the last few months they’ve started using pseudonyms to befriend fans on Twitter. They have no idea the strangers they’re talking to are actually their idols. They change their name every few weeks to prevent being rumbled.”

