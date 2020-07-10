Can you believe that it’s officially been 10 years since Harry Styles auditioned for The X Factor?! It seriously feels like just yesterday, and we cannot believe how fast time has flown!

Fans have seen the One Direction member transform himself from a young child star to a mature adult, and he’s definitely accomplished a lot over the years. Besides releasing five studio albums, embarking on numerous world tours, breaking tons of records and winning so many awards with the group, he also dropped two solo LPs and starred in the movie Dunkirk!

Yeah, fans have truly had the pleasure of watching the singer grow up right in front of their eyes, and boy, has he changed a lot since he was first propelled into the spotlight back in 2010. In honor of the anniversary, J-14 decided it’s time to take a walk down memory lane and look back at his epic transformation, so we went ahead and rounded up some throwback pictures of him from back in the day. Fans are seriously not going to believe how different he looked!

Scroll through our gallery to see 20 old photos of Harry, and prepare to be shook over his major glo’ up!

